CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired.

“I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for Brandon and love him and his family. He has always represented Clemson University with great pride, and I know he will continue to do great things,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in a release by the team.

Streeter has been on the Clemson coaching staff since 2014 where he served as a quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator. He rose through the ranks to eventually become the team’s offensive coordinator this year. He also was a graduate assistant for Clemson in 2004-2005.

The Tigers ranked 28th in total offense in the FBS this season, going 11-3 and lost to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Even with solid season where the Tigers made strides offensively, Sweeney felt it wasn’t enough.

“As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in-depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position,” Swinney said. “These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

Streeter, who was a star quarterback at Gettysburg and graduated in 1995. He threw for 4,092 yards with the Warriors and committed to play for Clemson. Streeter was a three-time letterman with the Tigers (1997-99) and was the team’s starting quarterback his last two seasons. He has spent 15 seasons in total with the Tigers playing and coaching.