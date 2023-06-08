(WHTM) – The Calder Cup final starts Thursday night and Coachella Valley decided to make a chocolaty mess as a diss to the Hershey Bears, the only issue is they used the wrong chocolate.

Coachella Valley’s mascot decides that chocolate isn’t allowed during the Calder Cup finals and is seen grabbing M&M’s off the shelf and throwing them on the ground, stomping on them, and even melting them in a pot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mascot apparently didn’t do enough research as M&M’s aren’t made by The Hershey Company, they are made by Mars, Incorporated.

The Hershey Bears retweeted Coachella Valley’s video and said, “Who’s gonna tell them…”

Although, Mars, Incorporated has a factory located in Elizabethtown in Lancaster County.

Mars, Incorporated was founded on June 23, 1911, and is one of the largest candy and pet food companies in the world. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 but originally incorporated the Lancaster Caramel Company to establish the Hershey Chocolate Company.

Don’t worry Coachella Valley we here at abc27 are here to help you smash and melt more Mars, Incorporated candy and eat delicious Hershey candy.

Candy to smash and melt (Mars, Incorporated):

3 Musketeers

Dove

m&m’s Includes peanut, white chocolate, mint, caramel cold brew, almond, etc.

MilkyWay

Snickers

Skittles

Twix

Candy to eat (The Hershey Company):

5th Avenue

Almond Joy

Heath

Cadbury

Hershey bar

Hershey Kisses

KitKat

Milk Duds

Mounds

Reese’s

Rolo

Whatchamacallit

York peppermint patty

Whoppers

The Hershey Bears face off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Calder Cup finals starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 p.m. EST.

This series features the oldest American Hockey League (AHL) team the Hershey Bears and the newest AHL team, the Coachella Valley Thunderbirds.

This is a seven-game series with games three, four, and five (if needed) being played at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Game three Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

Game four Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Game five (if necessary) Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m.



Tickets are on sale here.