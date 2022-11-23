DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cocalico Eagles have been the Cinderella story of the District lll playoffs. The Eagles were the last team in the Class 5A bracket, the 12th and final seed, and have dominated their way to the championship game.

“The seed is just a number that they put beside your team name and at that point, once you’re in the playoffs, everybody is 0-0. I wanted to make sure that they believed in themselves too and I don’t think that’s been a problem,” said Cocalico head football coach Bryan Strohl.

Cocalico recently knocked off undefeated Solanco 32-8 in the district semifinals. They are peaking at the perfect time, winning their last six games.

“We are playing mistake free football. That was the biggest thing that killed us earlier in the year was fumbles, interceptions, missed blocks,” said Chuckie Drain, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for Cocalico. “Now, we are not having people fumble, we aren’t throwing those picks, and people are getting to their spots and playing their one-eleventh.”

Cocalico now draws 12-0 Exeter Township in the title game, the defensing 5A district champions.

“A team like Exeter, you got to go in with a lot more confidence in yourseld and trusting that we don’t need to change what we do. I mean, it’s gotten us this far. So need need to do anything crazy,” said senior offensive lineman Chase Tucker. “If we do what we do, I think it will be a good result.”

The Eagles won a district title in 2019. Some of the senior on this year’s team were on the 2019 team as freshman and remembered that day. They remembered defeating Cedar Cliff 45-7, the police escort back to school, and the screaming fans that lined the street to great them.

“I still remember every detail about my freshman year. And if we can win this one, I’m pretty sure it will stick with me for my life. So, it would mean the world to me,” said Drain.

Cocalico travels to Exeter on Friday at 7:00 p.m. for the District lll Class 5A championship game.