COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since 2015, Columbia advances to the PIAA District III Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship after a 43-41 thrilling win over Lancaster Catholic.

Full Class 3A Boys results (quarterfinals)

1 Columbia (21-2) defeats 5 Lancaster Catholic (8-14) 43-41

2 York Catholic (17-7) defeats 3 Tulpehocken (18-6) 61-58

Columbia will now face York Catholic in the PIAA District III Class 3A Championship. The title game is scheduled for Saturday, March 5 at 4:15 p.m. at the Giant Center.