HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia rattled off a dominant third quarter to pull away from York Catholic and win the PIAA District III Class 3A Championship, 47-30. It’s the Tide’s first District title since 1994.

A back-and-forth first quarter saw mostly the Fighting Irish in front as their passes into the lane set up junior Michael Shelley with some easy buckets. He finished with 11 points..

But the tides started to turn as Columbia’s athleticism and speed started to take over. Columbia outscored York Catholic by five in the second quarter to build a seven point lead at the half.

In the third, Columbia held the Fighting Irish to just two field goals, while Brelon Miller has a crucial five points.

The Tide were led by Kerry Glover and Robert Footman who both had 13 points. J’Von Collazo chipped in eight points, while Miller had seven. For York Catholic, the Fighting Irish were led by L Forjan with 12 points, and Shelley with 11 points.

Both teams move on to the PIAA State Basketball Tournament in Class 3A.. Those games start Wednesday, March 9.