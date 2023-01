WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia visited Eastern York Saturday night in the Battle of the Bridge and the Crimson Tide snuck out with a big 66-61 win.

The 3A Crimson Tide didn’t back down against the bigger 5A Golden Knights, and while Eastern York got what they wanted in the paint throughout the game, Columbia countered two’s with three’s and hit plenty from deep on their way to a big rivalry win.