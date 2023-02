ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia visited Annville-Cleona Tuesday night as the top 3A team in District III, only having lost one game so far this year.

The Dutchmen weren’t able to play spoiler as the Dutchmen did what they’ve done all year: shoot the ball tremendously from deep. The Crimson Tide started hot and stayed hot as they rolled to a big 64-44 win on the road Tuesday night.