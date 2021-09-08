COVID-19 sidelines McDevitt-Harrisburg rivalry renewal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The renewal of an old rivalry will have to wait at least one more year.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bishop McDevitt and Harrisburg both confirmed their football matchup at Severance field Saturday afternoon has been canceled because of coronavirus issues with the Crusaders. There will not be makeup game this season.

McDevitt Athletic Director Tommy Mealy called the situation “unfortunate” and a “tough situation” for both schools. The Crusaders are also dealing with COVID-related issues on the girl’s soccer team. This week’s activities have been postponed.

If there are no further virus issues within the respective programs, all activities will resume next Tuesday, September 14.