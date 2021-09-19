Cowboys LB Micah Parsons to play defensive end amid Dallas injury issues

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Micah Parsons is no stranger to switching positions, and just two weeks into his NFL career, he’ll have to do it again. The Cowboys are expected to move the linebacker to defensive end against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Dallas defensive line has struggled with injuries this season as Demarcus Lawrence broke his foot at practice this week. Randy Gregory is on the COVID-19 list.

Parsons will provide pass rushing ability that the Cowboys defense will need QB Justin Herbert.

The Harrisburg Cougar played defensive end in high school before heading to Penn State. In Happy Valley, head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry asked Parsons to switch to linebacker.

He managed to become so successful at the position he was voted the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year in the Big Ten as a sophomore. Parsons became the first sophomore in Big Ten history to win the award.

In his NFL debut, Parsons recorded seven total tackles (3 solo) against the Buccaneers. Dallas lost its season opener 31-29 on the first night of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Dallas stays on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Kickoff is on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. broadcast on CBS.