Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic handled business through the 2A boys soccer state tournament, with Northwestern Lehigh standing between them and a state championship.

The Tigers struck first in Saturday’s title game at Cumberland Valley, with Jake Van Lierop putting Northwestern on the board in the first half. Freshman Stephen Scott answered for the Crusaders to tie the game in the second half, leading to a controversial finish.

With only a few minutes remaining in the second half, Lancaster Catholic goalkeeper Nathan Hummer appeared to have corralled a ball in the box, only for a Northwestern forward to jar the ball free, setting up Jack Mauro’s game-winning goal.

While there was some initial confusion on the field, the play was ruled a goal and Northwestern went on to win the 2A boys soccer state championship 2-1 over Lancaster Catholic.