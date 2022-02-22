YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — First round is in the books for the District III Class 1A Girls Basketball playoffs in 2022. The playoffs run through the first weekend in March.

Christian School of York only has one loss on the season for a reason, the Defenders are flat-out dominant. CSY took down West Shore Christian in Class 1A District III first round action, 47-17.

Full Class 1A Girls results (first round)

1 Christian School of York (22-1) defeats 8 West Shore Christian (10-11) 47-17

4 New Covenant Christian (13-6) defeats 5 High Point Baptist (14-7) 42-31

7 Greenwood (9-10) defeats 2 Lititz Christian (15-4) 44-34

6 Mount Calvary Christian (14-9) defeats 3 Lancaster Country Christian (14-7) 33-25

The winning teams all advance to the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Christian School of York will host New Covenant Christian. Mount Calvary Christian will host Greenwood after both teams upset their opponents in first round action.

All Class 5A girls quarterfinals games are on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.