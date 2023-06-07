MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The freshly crowned District III 3A boys volleyball champions continued their stellar play into the first round of the PIAA state tournament Tuesday.

Cumberland Valley, undefeated coming into the state tournament, hosted William Tennent out of District I Tuesday evening and handled business, winning three sets to one to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The Eagles took the first set 25-21, dropped set two 25-20, then won the final two sets 25-21 and 25-18. Cumberland Valley nearly pulled off an unbelievable comeback in the second set, scoring six straight points trailing 24-14 before William Tennent ended the threat.

With Cumberland Valley’s first round win, they now look ahead to the state quarterfinals Saturday against Emmaus, who defeated Delaware Valley in straight sets.