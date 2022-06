READING, Pa (WHTM) — The Cumberland Valley baseball team has punched their ticket to the Class 6A state semifinals after defeating West Chester Henderson 4-0 on Thursday night at Muhlenberg High School.

The Eagles defense was dialed in, due especially to junior starting pitcher Aidan Barrow-Somers who threw six scoreless innings against the Warriors.

Cumberland Valley will now square off against red-hot Warwick in the state semifinal for a birth in the championship game.