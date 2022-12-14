(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley started off league play in the Mid Penn Commonwealth on a high note as both their boys and girls teams won big over CD East in a home-and-away series on Tuesday night.

The Eagles boys hosted the Panthers and came away with a 53-40 victory to push their record to 3-0 this season and win their first league game of the year.

The Eagles hit the road Thursday to square off against Carlisle at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the CV girls were on the road against CD East and dominated. The Eagles came away with a 64-33 victory. Junior guard Jill Jekot finished with a double-double and a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sienna Manns also added 14 points in the win.

The CV girls are back at home on Friday as they host Carlisle at 7:30 p.m.