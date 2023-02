MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday night gave us one of the best big school matchups of the season when Central York visited Cumberland Valley in boys basketball, providing us with a potentially great 6A district playoff matchup.

In a tight affair that went back and forth for the entirety of the game, it was the home Eagles who held on late for a 63-60 win. Senior forward Nolan Gilbert scored a game-high 27 points, including Cumberland Valley’s final two to seal the three point win.