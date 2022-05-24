YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — In the District III Class 3A Boys Lacrosse semifinals, Cumberland Valley prevailed over Central York in overtime, 7-6, to advance to Thursday’s Championship.

CV tied things up before halftime off the Nate Herbster goal (Justin Buchnauer assist) at 4 goals a piece. And the game was back and forth the entire way as Central York retakes the lead in the third quarter. Dayton Bagwell edges it in on the far post to take a 5-4 lead.

The Eagles matched the Panthers every move. The CV goal to tied things back up in the third quarter came off an incredible effort from Patrick Martin through the entire defense.

In the fourth quarter, Central York hopes the goal from Jimmy Kohr over the top is the go-ahead score just a couple minutes into the quarter.

But with their backs against a wall with less than four minutes to play, the Eagles find another answer. It’s Buchnauer who gets it done and sends the game to overtime. Where CV has all the momentum, and Tristan Hall plays hero sending the Eagles to the District Championship with a 7-6 victory in overtime.

Cumberland Valley will face Manheim Township in the District III Class 3A Championship on Thursday at Landis Field. The game begins at 5:00 p.m.