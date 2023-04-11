MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley boys volleyball is off to another strong start to their season, defeating Carlisle 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-18) on Monday night.

And what’s separating the Eagles early on this year is their depth.

“(We have) a big senior class, but a very very talented sophomore class. I have tenth graders that could legitimately start anywhere in the Mid Penn right now,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Terry Ranck. “It’s deep. The next few years are going to be a lot of fun.”

But the focus is always on the task at hand. And for the Eagles, who were the runner-up to Central Dauphin in the district tournament last year, it’s making a deep run in the postseason.

“We’re always right there. We’ve been knocking on the door for that district title a few times. So I don’t think that’s like our overall goal, we want to go further this year. We want to get further into states and take a run at that state title really. That’s what we’re looking for,” Ranck said.

Cumberland Valley lost in the first-round of the state tournament last season. The Eagles return to the court Wednesday on the road against State College.