The Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team is on to the District III Class 3A final after the defeated two-seeded Palmyra, 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16), on Tuesday night at Palmyra High School.

The Eagles have powered their way past State College (3-0), Hempfield (3-1) and now the Cougars to reach the final. They will now face the top-seed in the bracket, Central Dauphin, on Thursday night at Dallastown High School at 7:00 p.m.

The season isn’t over for Palmyra. The top four team in the bracket will advance to the PIAA State Championship tournament. but the Cougars will face Warwick in the third-place game on Thursday night inside their home gym at 6:00 p.m.