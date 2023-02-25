MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley has bullied their way to a two seed in the District III 6A playoffs this season, and a matchup with seven seed Wilson didn’t change the approach.

Easy buckets were tough to come by, but the Eagles found their fair share in the first half on their way to a 28-12 halftime lead en route to a 59-38 win over the Bulldogs Friday night.

Two seed Cumberland Valley will now host three seed Hempfield Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m. for a spot in the District III championship Thursday after the Black Knights beat Central York 61-58 Friday night.