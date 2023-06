MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley softball made a statement on their home field as they defeated Garnet Valley 6-3 in the opening round of the PIAA state tournament on Monday.

The Eagles were propelled by sophomore starting pitcher Sydney May who recorded 11 strikeouts, including tossing her 200th career strikeout in the win.

Cumberland Valley will face Haverford in the quarterfinals on Thursday.