MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night.

Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive 5-1 in conference.

And both Eagles squads cam away with wins against Chambersburg. The boys team won 102-83 and move to 8-1 overall (7-0 Mid Penn). The CV girls took a commanding 124-59 victory and are now 7-2 (6-1 Mid Penn) on the season.

Full meet results can be found here.