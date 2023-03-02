HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley falls to Reading 55-54 in overtime in the PIAA District III Class 6A Championship on Thursday.

Reading remains undefeated on the season winning the school’s third-straight District Title and fourth in the last six years.

Cumberland Valley hadn’t played in a District Championship in the past 28 years, but didn’t let the big stage phase them. The Eagles trailed at the half 29-26 thanks to a buzzer beating three pointer from Reading’s Aris Rodriguez.

