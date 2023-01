HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a big Mid Penn Commonwealth clash, Cumberland Valley girls basketball took down Central Dauphin 27-26 on the road Monday night.

It was a defensive battle where the Eagles were without their leading scorer Jill Jekot.

The Rams, who led the Commonwealth standings heading into the game now sit at 15-4 overall this season. Cumberland Valley improves to 11-7.