Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley boys soccer still hasn’t lost this season. They were 4-0-1 coming into senior night against Red Land Tuesday and the Eagles seniors weren’t about to take their first loss on their big night.

Early in the first half Jake Miller was off the bench and into the net before you could blink. The junior tracked down a long ball and capitalized on the Red Land miscue to put Cumberland Valley on the board.

The Eagles stayed aggressive throughout this first half. Jaeden Englebright found Miller with a great feed as he was looking for his second but Red Land’s Cole Collier stepped up big in net.

Cumberland Valley couldn’t tack on another in the first half, but Englebright found the back of the net in the second as CV stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 win.