MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It has taken the Eagles nearly thirty years to get back, but on Thursday night Cumberland Valley will be competing for a District III championship.

The two-seeded Eagles grinded out a nine point halftime lead over three seed Hempfield and didn’t look back Monday night in a 46-35 win at home to punch their ticket to the GIANT Center.

Cumberland Valley will face top-seeded Reading Thursday night at 7:45 p.m. for a chance at the District III 6A title.