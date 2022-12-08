MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After 24 years at Hersheypark Stadium, the PIAA moved the football state championships to Cumberland Valley High School.

The Eagles will host six state championship games from Thursday, December 8 through Saturday, December 10.

Cumberland Valley won the bid to host the football state title games from 2022-25, ending a two and a half decade run at Hersheypark Stadium. It’s the first time Cumberland Valley has hosted the games.

With the move, Cumberland Valley now hosts football, field hockey, soccer and volleyball state championships in the fall. CVHS Athletic Director Mike Craig said the Eagles are hoping to build a fall festival atmosphere by hosting all sports.

Cumberland Valley will host the Class 1A and 4A championships on Thursday, December 8. The Class 2A and 5A title games are on Friday, December 9. On the final day of the football state championships, Class 3A and Class 6A title games are on Saturday, December 10.