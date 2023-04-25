MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley is starting to hit their stride in the second half of the spring season as the Eagles took down Cedar Cliff 5-1 at home on Monday night.

Cumberland Valley jumped out to a quick 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning when Emma Morgan hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Emma Stroup.

And in the next inning, Stroup repaid the favor, hitting a 2-RBI double into right field to help propel the Eagles to the win as they now sit 8-4 overall on the season.

Cedar Cliff falls to 3-8 on the year. Their lone run against CV came on a bunt single by Keira Price that scored Brooke Capozzoli from third.