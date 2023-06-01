MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley softball exploded for six runs in the fourth inning against Central Dauphin to capture the PIAA District III Class 6A Championship, 6-3.

It is Cumberland Valley’s first softball district title since 2014.

After a scoreless three innings, the Eagles loaded the bases in the top of the fourth with no outs. Evelyn Coburn roped a double into left field to score two runs as Sydney May and Maddie Martin came across to score.

That broke open a six-run fourth that made the difference in the win. The CD Rams fired back in the fifth inning scoring three runs on four hits, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Both Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley will advance to the PIAA State Softball Tournament.