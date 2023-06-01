MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley Boys Volleyball remained undefeated capturing the school’s second-ever PIAA District III Class 3A Title over Central York 3-0.

“It’s just the perfect group,” said Cumberland Valley senior Thomas Smith. “We all did this for each other. No one’s got an ego, no one’s playing for themselves. Everyone’s in it together and everyone really wanted [to win].”

Cumberland Valley won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16. The Eagles haven’t dropped a set through three playoff games in 2023.

“We’ve worked for 12 years in the program [to win a District Championship],” said CV Head Coach Terry Ranck. “I’ve lost two Central York in another District final. We lost last year’s District final, been there before, just haven’t been able to get over that hump. And this one’s for the kids again.”

Cumberland Valley now advances to the PIAA State Tournament beginning on Tuesday, June 6.