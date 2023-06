LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA Class 3A state volleyball semifinals felt like a championship caliber match. It featured two undefeated teams: Cumberland Valley (20-0) and Parkland (21-0) clashing at Manheim Township High School on Monday.

And when the dust settled, Parkland pulled away with a 3-1 victory (28-26, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16) to advance to the state championship game.

The Eagles finished the season 20-1 on the year and won a district title as well.