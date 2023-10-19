MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland Valley women’s basketball standout Jillian Jekot has announced she will sacrifice her senior season to enroll early at Penn State in the spring.

The new Lady Lion committed to Penn State in June.

Jekot was a major asset for the Eagles, accumulating 1,000 career points.

The CV Girls Basketball X page posted a thank you to Jekot on Wednesday stating “Thank you for all you have given to our program. Best wishes at Penn State. We will be following. We love you #cvproud #weare”.