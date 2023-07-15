HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands packed downtown Hummelstown in Dauphin County for the third annual Criterium and Street Fair.

Community members, vendors, and cycling fans gathered in Hummelstown for the one-day event.

Presented by the Cycling Club and Blue Mountain Velo, Bicyclists from Across the Country raced through the streets of Hummelstown.

In addition to the races, there were also food trucks and craft vendors lining the streets.

Megan Barto, Event Manager for the Hummelstown Criterium and Street Fair said, “It really is fun for the cyclists and it’s also important because the artisans at the craft fair have worked really hard on their homemade items every year after year after year and they have a place to showcase it and of course, it showcases the beautiful downtown Hummelstown that a lot of people don’t know about because it’s not as big as some of the other metropolitan communities but it does have that hometown charm that everybody loves.”

A lot of the proceeds go to the Hummelstown Fire Police.