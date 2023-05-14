DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown boys lacrosse has been nearly unstoppable this year. The Wildcats are 16-1 and head into the postseason this week with some serious momentum. And some big goals.

“It starts with counties and just getting the job done there. And I think going out in districts, we have a strong team and I think we are going to perform well,” said Colin Chapman, a faceoff specialist for Dallastown. “That’s definitely the goal is winning and hopefully doing well in states.”

It’s been nearly a decade since Dallastown won a York-Adams title (2014 & 2012). And many of these players witnessed that history.

“My neighbor played on that team so I was there almost every game and I enjoyed being there,” said junior attackman Griffin Pickett. “I want to see this program perform and be great and I would want to encourage some kids to come out, play, and hopefully keep it going.”

And they have all the pieces to win a title. They have arguably the most talent Dallastown has ever had on a roster. This year, senior Evan Mitchell set the single-season goals record (84), Ethan Pickett broke the single-season assist record (59), and Colin Chapman has the most faceoff wins (229) in school history.

“This team has got a lot of special talent that not many teams around here can match. So it’s going to be exciting to see what we can do against those (Lancaster-Lebanon) teams,” said Mitchell, who plays attack for the Wildcats.

The talent is equally matched by their will to win and put Dallastown on the lacrosse map.

“I’ve been working my whole life to try to play in high school and make this program what it is right now,” Mitchell said. “We really got to make a statement and show we are a big program in this county.”

A YAIAA championship would be nice, but they want to be the next conference team to make it to the state tournament.

“No team has done it since (Central York) last year. They were the first I’m pretty sure,” said Pickett. “And we want to be that team, we want to compete in states and hopefully win some games in states.”

Dallastown squares off against South Western in the YAIAA semifinals on Wednesday at Central York at 5:00pm.