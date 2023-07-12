ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Danny Dietrich earned his third point series win of the year at Lincoln Speedway and Devon Borden took his fourth win of the year at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.
Dietrich has been on fire as of late and now finds himself in third place in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with 799 points.
Borden is just one behind Dietrich in the standings at fourth place with 607 points.
The races scheduled for Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway were both rained out.
The upcoming race schedule is as follows:
- 7/14 Clinton County
- 7/15 Lincoln/Port Royal
- 7/19 BAPS World of Outlaws
- 7/21-22 Williams Grove World of Outlaws
- 7/23 Selinsgrove
The J&S Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|Points
|Series Wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|860
|9
|2
|39M
|Anthony Macri
|831
|7
|3
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|799
|3
|4
|23
|Devon Borden
|607
|4
|5
|19
|Brent Marks
|506
|4
|6
|69k
|Lance Dewease
|373
|3
|7
|99m
|Kyle Moody
|366
|1
|8
|13
|Justin Peck
|351
|1
|9
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|343
|2
|10
|44
|Dylan Norris
|328
|1
|11
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|310
|1
|12
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|287
|1
|13
|11
|TJ Stutts
|266
|0
|14
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|260
|1
|15
|5W
|Lucas Wolfe
|245
|1
|16
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|235
|0
|17
|55
|Mike Wagner
|230
|0
|17
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr.
|229
|1
|19
|67
|Justin Whittall
|218
|0
|20
|5e
|Brandon Rahmer
|189
|0
|21
|1x
|Chad Trout
|164
|0
|22
|17e
|Steve Buckwalter
|160
|1
|23
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|145
|1
|24
|26
|Zeb Wise
|144
|1
|25
|39T
|Cameron Smith
|143
|0