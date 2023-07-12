ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Danny Dietrich earned his third point series win of the year at Lincoln Speedway and Devon Borden took his fourth win of the year at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Dietrich has been on fire as of late and now finds himself in third place in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with 799 points.

Borden is just one behind Dietrich in the standings at fourth place with 607 points.

The races scheduled for Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway were both rained out.

The upcoming race schedule is as follows:

  • 7/14 Clinton County
  • 7/15 Lincoln/Port Royal
  • 7/19 BAPS World of Outlaws
  • 7/21-22 Williams Grove World of Outlaws
  • 7/23 Selinsgrove

The J&S Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer8609
239MAnthony Macri8317
348Danny Dietrich7993
423Devon Borden6074
519Brent Marks5064
669kLance Dewease3733
799mKyle Moody3661
813Justin Peck3511
92DChase Dietz3432
1044Dylan Norris3281
1191Kyle Reinhardt3101
1245Jeff Halligan2871
1311TJ Stutts2660
145Dylan Cisney2601
155WLucas Wolfe2451
1675/5Tyler Ross2350
1755Mike Wagner2300
1727Troy Wagaman Jr.2291
1967Justin Whittall2180
205eBrandon Rahmer1890
211xChad Trout1640
2217eSteve Buckwalter1601
2312Blane Heimbach1451
2426Zeb Wise1441
2539TCameron Smith1430