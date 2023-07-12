ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Danny Dietrich earned his third point series win of the year at Lincoln Speedway and Devon Borden took his fourth win of the year at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Dietrich has been on fire as of late and now finds himself in third place in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series with 799 points.

Borden is just one behind Dietrich in the standings at fourth place with 607 points.

The races scheduled for Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway were both rained out.

The upcoming race schedule is as follows:

7/14 Clinton County

7/15 Lincoln/Port Royal

7/19 BAPS World of Outlaws

7/21-22 Williams Grove World of Outlaws

7/23 Selinsgrove

The J&S Classics Central PA Spring Car Series standings are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 860 9 2 39M Anthony Macri 831 7 3 48 Danny Dietrich 799 3 4 23 Devon Borden 607 4 5 19 Brent Marks 506 4 6 69k Lance Dewease 373 3 7 99m Kyle Moody 366 1 8 13 Justin Peck 351 1 9 2D Chase Dietz 343 2 10 44 Dylan Norris 328 1 11 91 Kyle Reinhardt 310 1 12 45 Jeff Halligan 287 1 13 11 TJ Stutts 266 0 14 5 Dylan Cisney 260 1 15 5W Lucas Wolfe 245 1 16 75/5 Tyler Ross 235 0 17 55 Mike Wagner 230 0 17 27 Troy Wagaman Jr. 229 1 19 67 Justin Whittall 218 0 20 5e Brandon Rahmer 189 0 21 1x Chad Trout 164 0 22 17e Steve Buckwalter 160 1 23 12 Blane Heimbach 145 1 24 26 Zeb Wise 144 1 25 39T Cameron Smith 143 0