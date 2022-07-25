ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) — After an electric 2021 National Championship, the Penn FC Youth Girls U-17 Girls Soccer team tried to defend their title in the 2022 tournament. The girls made the championship game once again, but fell 3-0 to Chicago Galaxy.

The Penn FC girls were the first ever Midstate team to win a state, region and national title in the same season.

The Lightning beat a team from Utah 2-0 in the 2021 championship game.

In 2022, Chicago proved to be too tough to beat, but two Lightning players were named to the tournament’s top 11 award as the team finished in second.