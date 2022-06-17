STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Defending 2021 PIAA Class 1A State Champions Halifax fell in this year’s title game to DuBois Central Catholic, 12-2 on Friday, June 17 at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Wildcats quickly fell behind 5-0 in the top of the third inning as the Cardinals bats punished senior pitcher Eli Tyrrell. Halifax would get one run back in the bottom of the inning when Trent Strohecker singled up the middle scoring Judah Miller.

But consistency in Halifax’s hitting cost the Wildcats any momentum in Friday’s championship game and DCC quickly became too much to handle.

Halifax ends the 2022 Baseball season with a 19-7 record as PIAA Class 1A Runners-Up. The Wildcats will move up to Class 2A next season due to enrollment.