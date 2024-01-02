(WHTM) – The Philadelphia 76ers have been the kings of basketball in Pennsylvania since 1963 when the former Nationals moved to Philadelphia and rebranded, but the Keystone State’s basketball history dates farther back than the 60s.

These former basketball teams no longer exist in Pennsylvania:

Major basketball leagues

National Basketball Association (NBA)

Philadelphia Warriors (1946-1962)

The Warriors were Philadelphia’s basketball team before the 76ers. They were founded in Philly and were an inaugural member of the Basketball Association of America, which later became the NBA. The Warriors were purchased in 1962 by Franklin Mieuli and moved to San Fransisco, becoming the San Francisco Warriors. Their name was changed to the Golden State Warriors in 1971.

Pittsburgh Ironmen (1946-1947)

The Ironmen were also inaugural members of the Basketball Association of America. They only played one season at Duquesne Gardens in Pittsburgh.

Minor basketball leagues

American Basketball Association (ABA) (1967-1976)

Pittsburgh Hardhats (2004)

Founded in 2004, the Hardhats never actually played under the name “Hardhats”. A change in ownership resulted in the renaming of the team to the “Pennsylvania Pit Bulls” before they made it to the court.

Pennsylvania Pit Bulls

Founded as the Pittsburgh Hardhats and later joining the Continental Basketball Association as the Xplosion, the Pit Bulls played under that moniker for just one season from 2004-05. They had a record of 8-9.

Pittsburgh Pipers (1967-1968)

The Pipers were an original member of the ABA. They played in Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena and won the first-ever ABA title.

Pittsburgh Condors (1970-1972)

The Condors were originally called the Pittsburgh Pipers and were a pioneering member of the ABA. They moved away to Minnesota in 1968 and the teams’ relocation back to Pittsburgh did not go over well with fans.

A contest was held to rename the Pipers and the winner was the “Pittsburgh Pioneers.” However, a local school threatened to sue because they had the same nickname. Ownership avoided the suit by naming them the Condors.

American Basketball League

Scranton Miners (1970-1977)

The Miners, who were called the Scranton Apollos from 1970 to 1975, moved to Scranton from New Jersey where they were known as the Jersey City Atoms. They won two championships during their existence.

Continental Basketball Association (CBA)

Pittsburgh Xplosion (2005-2008)

Originally the Pennsylvania Pit Bulls, the Xplosion played in the ABA from 2004 to 2006. They changed their name to the Xplosion in 2005. In the CBA the Xplosion was around from 2006 to 2008 and they lost in the Semifinals both seasons.

Pittsburgh Piranhas (1994-1995)

The Piranhas lasted just one season in Pittsburgh. They were previously known as the Louisville Catbirds and the La Crosse Catbirds from 1985 to 1994. In their lone season in Pittsburgh, they made it to the CBA Championship and lost to the Yakima Sun Kings.

Wilkes-Barre Barons (1978-1980)

The Barons were around from 1933 to 1980 and played in many different leagues. During their total time of existence, they won 11 titles. They finished their tenure in the CBA, finishing first in the league for the 1978-1979 season and second in the 1979-1980 season, reaching the playoffs in both campaigns.

Harrisburg Hammerheads (1994-1995)

The Hammerheads were the Rochester Renegades before relocating to Harrisburg. The team started with the Maine Lumberjacks in 1978 and moved around from Maine to Massachusets, to Florida, to Alabama and Minnesota before settling for its final year in Harrisburg.

The name came from a contest and was based on the legend of sharks in the Susquehanna River. The Hammerheads played at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The Harrisburg team folded with a 15-18 record, only playing 33 games.

National Alliance of Basketball Leagues

Philadelphia Tapers (1962-1963)

The Tapers only played a partial season in Philadelphia. They only played 28 games during their existence. They were originally from New York. Some of their stars included Roger Kaiser, who went on to coach at West Georgia College and Life College and Bill Chmielewski who was selected in the 1964 NBA Draft but never saw action.

United States Basketball League

Philadelphia Aces (1985-1990)

Previously known as the Woldwood Aces in 1985 and 1986, the Aces began their journey playing in Wildwood, New Jersey. They moved to Philadelphia in 1987, rebranding as the Aces. They made it to the semifinals in 1988.

Philadelphia Spirit (1991-1992)

The Spirit played at Holy Family University. They won the 1991 Championship and their coach, Bill Lange, was crowned the USBL Coach of the Year. In their 1992 season, they finished first in the league again but lost by two points in the finals to the Miami Tropic, who they bested for the title the previous season. They dissolved in 1992.

Philadelphia ValleyDawgs (1999-2007)

The ValleyDawgs won the USBL Championship in 2004. The previous year in 2003, they won the USBL Eastern Division Finals, but lost in the Championship Series. The 2004 title was their comeback.

Notably, Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss played in a single game for the ValleyDawgs. Moss scored seven points in the ValleyDawgs victory over the Long Island Surf, who they beat by one point, 113-112.

In their final year of existence, the ValleyDawgs were co-owned by Gervase Peterson, a former “Survivor” contestant. They had financial issues later that year and folded, being replaced by the Albany Patroons.

Women’s Basketball League

Philadelphia Fox (1979)

The Fox was a Women’s Professional Basketball League (WPBL), the first women’s professional basketball league, expansion franchise. They folded halfway through their first season.