HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a new skipper in the dugout at FNB field.

“It’s sort of like a full circle moment for me personally,” Delino Deshields said.

Deshields is taking over as the new manager of the Harrisburg Senators, and the former Montreal Expo already has a soft spot for the capital.

“Didn’t get to play here in Harrisburg but Pat Kelly, who is legendary here is a good friend of mine and of course the Rondell Whites and the Vlads and just all those guys that came through this program,” Deshields said. “I feel like I’m a part of that as well so I feel like I’m back at home.”

Deshields spent 13 seasons in the majors before 14 more seasons around the game coaching in the Cincinnati Reds organization. The Senators are excited about the pro perspective he and his staff bring.

“We have a really great staff this year that I’m really excited about with a lot of experience,” pitcher Alex Troop said. “With their knowledge and the comradery we have all together, I think a lot of it will show on the field this year.”

“They obviously have a lot of history in the game and they have a lot of experience they know what they’re doing so I’m excited to learn from them and play under them this year,” infielder Jackson Cluff said.

While player development is the number one goal in AA, Deshields wants to make sure his players grow as people too.

“That would be another goal for me for them for the summer is just to find out what their why is,” Deshields said. “You know why are you doing this because you’re gonna need something bigger than just that baseball to carry you through these tough times.”

So what’s coach’s why?

“Graditude,” Deshields said. “Graditude. Nothing probably gives me more gratification that being part of this process with these kids.

“Just to see them realize their dreams and to grow and become young men and successful ball players that’s really really gratifying. I haven’t found anything to fill that void so here I am.”