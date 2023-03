LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic girls basketball’s season came to an end on Wednesday night as the Squirettes fell to Allentown Central Catholic 51-37.

Reece Meckley led the way for Delone Catholic scoring ten points. Brielle Baughman added eight in the game at Cedar Crest High School.

Although the season is over, the Squirettes had an impressive resume from start to finish, ending the year with a 25-4 overall record.