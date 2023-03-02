HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic couldn’t overcome late-game turnovers in 35-30 loss to Wyomissing in the PIAA District III Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship.

The title game was back-and-forth down the stretch until Wyomissing’s Amaya Stewart put the Spartans up with two minutes to play. Stewart had a team-high 12 points.

The Squires were led by Kaitlyn Schwartz with game-high 14 points in the loss.

The PIAA District III Championships will crown six girls and six boys champions between Class 1A-6A. The District III Championship games will be held on Tuesday, February 28 and Thursday, March 2 inside the Giant Center in Hershey.