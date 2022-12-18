MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic boys and girls basketball hosted South Western Saturday evening as the Squires and Squirettes are both off to strong starts to the season.

In the first of the double header, the Squirettes handled business, with Delone taking a 13-0 lead to start the game and not allowing a field goal by the Mustangs until 2:30 left in the second quarter on their way to a comfortable 43-29 win.

The boys followed that up with a win over the Mustangs as well, but South Western didn’t make it easy. The Mustangs held a 15-6 lead after the first quarter before the Squires tied it at 26 at the half on their way to a 55-51 win. The Squires are up to a pristine 5-0 on the young season.