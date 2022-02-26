McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals are complete, four teams moving on to the semifinals next week.

Top-seeded Delone Catholic dominated Bishop McDevitt girls, 45-20 in a Squires doubleheader. The Squires advance to the District III Class 4A semifinals on Tuesday, March 1.

Full Class 4A Girls Quarterfinals results

1 Delone Catholic (24-1) defeats 9 Bishop McDevitt (17-7) 45-20

5 Lancaster Catholic (22-4) defeats 4 Schuylkill Valley (20-3) 60-31

7 Bermudian Springs (23-4) defeats 2 Eastern York (20-4) 50-42

3 Berks Catholic (20-5) defeats 6 Big Spring (18-5) 48-30

So the semifinals matchups are set. Delone will host Lancaster Catholic, Berks Catholic will host Bermudian Springs.

Both games are on Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. The District III Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship will be Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Giant Center.