LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – Denny Hamlin earned his 50th Cup career win and passed Jeff Gordon for most NASCAR Cup wins at Pocono with his seventh track victory in Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400.
Hamlin briefly held the record following his win at the tricky triangle last season but was cited by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations and lost the title.
The Tampa, Florida native’s win on Sunday was shrouded in controversy once again. Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson in the final laps and went ahead after the final restart and cruised to victory while the caution flag was waving.
The ending caused Pocono’s largest crowd since 2010, a sell-out, to boo Hamlin when he stepped out of his No. 11 Toyota.
The unofficial HighPoint.com 400 results are as follows:
- #11 – Denny Hamlin
- #45 – Tyler Reddick
- #19 – Martin Truex Jr.
- #4 – Kevin Harvick
- #54 – Ty Gibbs (R)
- #20 – Christopher Bell
- #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #21 – Harrison Burton
- #43 – Erik Jones
- #9 – Chase Elliott
Hamlin’s win puts him in a small 15-driver club of racers to own 50 Cup Series victories. The victory was also Hamlin’s 600th for Toyota in NASCAR.
Hamlin and Larson weren’t the only drivers to have tempers flare around one another. Austin Dillon met with the Turn 1 wall after a battle with Tyler Reddick. Dillon chucked his helmet at Reddick’s car when it went by him but missed.
After the race, Ryan Preece shared harsh words with Corey LaJoie, but the two were separated.
In total, Sunday’s race produced the most yellow flags at Pocono since 2005 as a total of 11 went out.
The NASCAR Cup Series standings are now as follows:
|POS
|DRIVER
|1
|19 MARTIN TRUEX JR.
|2
|24 WILLIAM BYRON
|6
|8 KYLE BUSCH
|3
|11 DENNY HAMLIN
|7
|5 KYLE LARSON
|5
|1 ROSS CHASTAIN
|4
|20 CHRISTOPHER BELL
|9
|12 RYAN BLANEY
|10
|22 JOEY LOGANO
|11
|45 TYLER REDDICK
|14
|47 RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
|8
|4 KEVIN HARVICK
|12
|6 BRAD KESELOWSKI
|13
|17 CHRIS BUESCHER
|15
|23 BUBBA WALLACE
|16
|34 MICHAEL MCDOWELL
|17
|16 AJ ALLMENDINGER
|18
|99DANIEL SUÁREZ
|19
|54 TY GIBBS
|20
|48 ALEX BOWMAN
|21
|9 CHASE ELLIOTT
|22
|2 AUSTIN CINDRIC
|23
|31 JUSTIN HALEY
|24
|38 TODD GILLILAND
|25
|10 ARIC ALMIROLA
|26
|7 COREY LAJOIE
|27
|41 RYAN PREECE
|28
|43 ERIK JONES
|29
|21 HARRISON BURTON
|30
|3 AUSTIN DILLON
|31
|14 CHASE BRISCOE
|32
|77 TY DILLON
|33
|42 NOAH GRAGSON
|34
|78 BJ MCLEOD
|35
|CODY WARE
|36
|SHANE VAN GISBERGEN
|37
|JENSON BUTTON
|38
|TRAVIS PASTRANA
|39
|JORDAN TAYLOR
|40
|RYAN NEWMAN
|41
|ANDY LALLY
|42
|JIMMIE JOHNSON
|43
|KIMI RAIKKONEN
|44
|JONATHAN DAVENPORT
The next NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on July 30 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia for the Cook Out 400.