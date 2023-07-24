LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – Denny Hamlin earned his 50th Cup career win and passed Jeff Gordon for most NASCAR Cup wins at Pocono with his seventh track victory in Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400.

Hamlin briefly held the record following his win at the tricky triangle last season but was cited by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations and lost the title.

The Tampa, Florida native’s win on Sunday was shrouded in controversy once again. Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson in the final laps and went ahead after the final restart and cruised to victory while the caution flag was waving.

The ending caused Pocono’s largest crowd since 2010, a sell-out, to boo Hamlin when he stepped out of his No. 11 Toyota.

The unofficial HighPoint.com 400 results are as follows:

  1. #11 – Denny Hamlin
  2. #45 – Tyler Reddick
  3. #19 – Martin Truex Jr.
  4. #4 – Kevin Harvick
  5. #54 – Ty Gibbs (R)
  6. #20 – Christopher Bell
  7. #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  8. #21 – Harrison Burton
  9. #43 – Erik Jones
  10. #9 – Chase Elliott

Hamlin’s win puts him in a small 15-driver club of racers to own 50 Cup Series victories. The victory was also Hamlin’s 600th for Toyota in NASCAR.

Hamlin and Larson weren’t the only drivers to have tempers flare around one another. Austin Dillon met with the Turn 1 wall after a battle with Tyler Reddick. Dillon chucked his helmet at Reddick’s car when it went by him but missed.

After the race, Ryan Preece shared harsh words with Corey LaJoie, but the two were separated.

In total, Sunday’s race produced the most yellow flags at Pocono since 2005 as a total of 11 went out.

The NASCAR Cup Series standings are now as follows:

POSDRIVER
119 MARTIN TRUEX JR.
224 WILLIAM BYRON
68 KYLE BUSCH
311 DENNY HAMLIN
75 KYLE LARSON
51 ROSS CHASTAIN
420 CHRISTOPHER BELL
912 RYAN BLANEY
1022 JOEY LOGANO
1145 TYLER REDDICK
1447 RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
84 KEVIN HARVICK
126 BRAD KESELOWSKI
1317 CHRIS BUESCHER
1523 BUBBA WALLACE
1634 MICHAEL MCDOWELL
1716 AJ ALLMENDINGER
1899DANIEL SUÁREZ
1954 TY GIBBS
2048 ALEX BOWMAN
219 CHASE ELLIOTT
222 AUSTIN CINDRIC
2331 JUSTIN HALEY
2438 TODD GILLILAND
2510 ARIC ALMIROLA
267 COREY LAJOIE
2741 RYAN PREECE
2843 ERIK JONES
2921 HARRISON BURTON
303 AUSTIN DILLON
3114 CHASE BRISCOE
3277 TY DILLON
3342 NOAH GRAGSON
3478 BJ MCLEOD
35 CODY WARE
36 SHANE VAN GISBERGEN
37 JENSON BUTTON
38 TRAVIS PASTRANA
39 JORDAN TAYLOR
40 RYAN NEWMAN
41 ANDY LALLY
42 JIMMIE JOHNSON
43 KIMI RAIKKONEN
44 JONATHAN DAVENPORT

The next NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on July 30 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia for the Cook Out 400.