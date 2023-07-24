LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – Denny Hamlin earned his 50th Cup career win and passed Jeff Gordon for most NASCAR Cup wins at Pocono with his seventh track victory in Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400.

Hamlin briefly held the record following his win at the tricky triangle last season but was cited by NASCAR for aerodynamics violations and lost the title.

The Tampa, Florida native’s win on Sunday was shrouded in controversy once again. Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson in the final laps and went ahead after the final restart and cruised to victory while the caution flag was waving.

The ending caused Pocono’s largest crowd since 2010, a sell-out, to boo Hamlin when he stepped out of his No. 11 Toyota.

The unofficial HighPoint.com 400 results are as follows:

#11 – Denny Hamlin #45 – Tyler Reddick #19 – Martin Truex Jr. #4 – Kevin Harvick #54 – Ty Gibbs (R) #20 – Christopher Bell #47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #21 – Harrison Burton #43 – Erik Jones #9 – Chase Elliott

Hamlin’s win puts him in a small 15-driver club of racers to own 50 Cup Series victories. The victory was also Hamlin’s 600th for Toyota in NASCAR.

Hamlin and Larson weren’t the only drivers to have tempers flare around one another. Austin Dillon met with the Turn 1 wall after a battle with Tyler Reddick. Dillon chucked his helmet at Reddick’s car when it went by him but missed.

After the race, Ryan Preece shared harsh words with Corey LaJoie, but the two were separated.

In total, Sunday’s race produced the most yellow flags at Pocono since 2005 as a total of 11 went out.

The NASCAR Cup Series standings are now as follows:

POS DRIVER 1 19 MARTIN TRUEX JR. 2 24 WILLIAM BYRON 6 8 KYLE BUSCH 3 11 DENNY HAMLIN 7 5 KYLE LARSON 5 1 ROSS CHASTAIN 4 20 CHRISTOPHER BELL 9 12 RYAN BLANEY 10 22 JOEY LOGANO 11 45 TYLER REDDICK 14 47 RICKY STENHOUSE JR. 8 4 KEVIN HARVICK 12 6 BRAD KESELOWSKI 13 17 CHRIS BUESCHER 15 23 BUBBA WALLACE 16 34 MICHAEL MCDOWELL 17 16 AJ ALLMENDINGER 18 99DANIEL SUÁREZ 19 54 TY GIBBS 20 48 ALEX BOWMAN 21 9 CHASE ELLIOTT 22 2 AUSTIN CINDRIC 23 31 JUSTIN HALEY 24 38 TODD GILLILAND 25 10 ARIC ALMIROLA 26 7 COREY LAJOIE 27 41 RYAN PREECE 28 43 ERIK JONES 29 21 HARRISON BURTON 30 3 AUSTIN DILLON 31 14 CHASE BRISCOE 32 77 TY DILLON 33 42 NOAH GRAGSON 34 78 BJ MCLEOD 35 CODY WARE 36 SHANE VAN GISBERGEN 37 JENSON BUTTON 38 TRAVIS PASTRANA 39 JORDAN TAYLOR 40 RYAN NEWMAN 41 ANDY LALLY 42 JIMMIE JOHNSON 43 KIMI RAIKKONEN 44 JONATHAN DAVENPORT

The next NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on July 30 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia for the Cook Out 400.