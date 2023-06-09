YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Derek Holland, a former MLB pitcher who just joined the York Revolution in late May, has stepped away from baseball following an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery.

“It looks like after 16 years of pro ball, I’m going to be having Tommy John,” said Holland. “My elbow was not able to withstand what was going on.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holland made the announcement in a Twitter video on June 6.

The left-handed pitcher recorded his news by the pool with his two dogs by his side. Holland reflected on his time with York as well.

“So much fun up there,” Holland said. “I’m very thankful for the York Revolution.”

Holland made his debut with a bang for the Revolution, striking out the side in the top of the seventh on May 24 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. In total, Holland only got to play in five games for the Revolution, pitching only four innings with a 2.25 ERA.

York reposted Holland’s video on Twitter with the caption “All of us at the Revolution wish you a speedy recovery Derek!”

Tommy John is also known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery, which is designed to repair a torn ligament in the elbow.