LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A star is being celebrated on the diamond at tonight’s Lancaster Barnstormers game against the Long Island Ducks.

The Barnstormer’s will be catering to Taylor Swift fans at the contest. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Taylor Swift Era.

There will be a DJ playing lots of Swift songs and a photo booth. The game will also feature a friendship bracelet making table, a not-yet-revealed drink inspired by the Barnstormers staff favorite era, Swift trivia complete with prizes and more.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m., but fans can enter the stadium to start enjoying the Taylor Swift festivities at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10 – $17.

It is also Wet Nose Wednesday, which means fans can bring their furry friends to the park.