Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — There may not be much crossover for a lacrosse player trying volleyball, but the Dickinson men’s lacrosse team is all too familiar changing nets.

The Red Devils just wrapped up their 24 hour Volleyball-A-Thon Saturday evening. The event, now in it’s 16th year under head coach Dave Webster, raises money for the American Red Cross. Last year they crossed the $15,000 mark and this year they set a new record, with a few more hundred than last year’s total.

“One we’re doing it for a good cause and two we’re having a good time doing it,” senior attack Skyler Schluter said. “Couldn’t be happier for our guys for breaking the record this year for the amount of money we donated, and like I said we’re having a great time doing it so that’s the most important part.”

“Of course 24 hours of volleyball takes a lot out of you but when you’re out here with 50 of your best buddies and teammates there’s always some more you can get out and leave the tank empty really,” senior midfield Will Farrell said. “Definitely excited to go to bed, but this is the best, this is the best, wouldn’t change it for the world.”

They’ll have an official count on that new fundraising record on Monday.