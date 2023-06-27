PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Eagles’ fans are known for being passionate about the birds, which can sometimes lead to heated situations. Tensions got too high one game and resulted in the Eagles installing a jail in the stadium.

The 2022 season NFC Champions played at Veterans Field from 1971 to 2003 before moving to Lincoln Financial Field. The jail was first established at Veterans Field.

In week 11 the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. The 49ers won the game 24-12 and the Eagles trailing during the game didn’t sit well with their fans.

One fan went to extreme measures, firing a flare gun across the stadium at 49ers fans. The incident resulted in the decision to place a jail inside Veterans Stadium.

A judge, Seamus McCaffery, ruled over the court at the stadium for a long time. Fans who misbehaved usually pleaded guilty, paying a $150-$300 fine and occasionally having to do community service. In the last year of the Veterans Stadium jail, more than 300 NFL fans were arrested.

The Eagles jail was moved to Lincoln Stadium with the team in 2003. The court was not brought back. In the first year of the new location, they arrested 79 people. The jail only stayed open two years at Lincoln Financial Field as the behavior of the fans improved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There has not been an Eagles jail since.