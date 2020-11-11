DIGITAL ORIGINAL: Midstate athletes sign to play in college, Signing Day gallery

(HARRISBURG) – Each year student-athletes across the country declare their college intentions on a number of National Letter of Intent Signing Days. November 11th is the first NLI Signing Date, and students from around the midstate signed to play college athletics next year.

If you are an athlete, parent or coach who has an athlete to be featured today, send our Allie Berube a direct message on Twitter (Click here) or an email: aberube@abc27.com.

Congratulations to Dallas Speicher-Ramirez on signing with Delaware State University for Women’s Softball! pic.twitter.com/coz0Y1ihOc — CVSD Athletics (@CVSDeagles) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Cassie McKenzie on signing with Queens University Charlotte in Women’s Field Hockey! pic.twitter.com/xlphBRJWTo — CVSD Athletics (@CVSDeagles) November 11, 2020

