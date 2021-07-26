Dillsburg All-Star team hopes to win Pennsylvania Little League State Championship

Dillsburg Little League All-Stars hope to bring a state championship to the Midstate.

The 8-10 year old team is one of just eight teams left in the state in the Little League 8/9/10 Pennsylvania State Tournament. Earlier this month, Dillsburg won the Section 7 tournament, advancing the team to states.

You've heard of the 7th inning stretch, but have you heard of 3rd inning dance breaks?



Dillsburg @LittleLeague is having some fun at the PA 8-10 LL State Tournament this week!@abc27News | @abc27Sports https://t.co/il171IBerK pic.twitter.com/hr3dLvKZWI — Allie Berube (@allieberube) July 26, 2021

Sunday night, the team opened tournament play against Mifflinburg. Despite jumping out to the 4-0 lead in the first inning, some pitching struggles led to the visitors comeback.

When the game was suspended due to lightning, the score was 9-4. Play did resume and Dillsburg fell 9-5.

The tournament, however, is double elimination, so there’s still hope for Dillsburg.

In the consolation bracket, Dillsburg will now face Northern Lebanon on Monday night at 7:00. The tournament is hosted by Newville Little League out of Section 7.