Dillsburg All-Star team hopes to win Pennsylvania Little League State Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dillsburg Little League All-Stars hope to bring a state championship to the Midstate.

The 8-10 year old team is one of just eight teams left in the state in the Little League 8/9/10 Pennsylvania State Tournament. Earlier this month, Dillsburg won the Section 7 tournament, advancing the team to states.

Sunday night, the team opened tournament play against Mifflinburg. Despite jumping out to the 4-0 lead in the first inning, some pitching struggles led to the visitors comeback.

When the game was suspended due to lightning, the score was 9-4. Play did resume and Dillsburg fell 9-5.

The tournament, however, is double elimination, so there’s still hope for Dillsburg.

In the consolation bracket, Dillsburg will now face Northern Lebanon on Monday night at 7:00. The tournament is hosted by Newville Little League out of Section 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss