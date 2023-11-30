HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is no stranger to the state championship game.

The Cougars were in the title game last season, and with their back against the wall this postseason they’ve shown they have no quit. Harrisburg overcame a 28-7 deficit against Manheim Township to punch their ticket to the state semifinals this weekend against North Allegheny. That fight from the Cougars is driving them this postseason.

“It feels great knowing that we didn’t fold on each other and kept pushing and being teammates for each other and being there for each other and knowing that everybody had each other’s backs throughout the whole game,” junior quarterback Shawn Lee Jr. said.

How special it is that the Cougars are back in this position is not lost on them either.

“It’s crazy, dreaming about it when you’re a kid, watching other teams play football and then it happens, it just doesn’t feel real sometimes,” sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Kevin Brown said.

Harrisburg and North Allegheny kick off from Mansion Park in Altoona Saturday at 1 p.m.